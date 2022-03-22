Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with partly sunny skies to the north and mostly sunny skies to the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest COVID-19 cases by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

President Joe Biden’s coronavirus adviser Anthony Fauci sounded the alarm on the subvariant BA.2, known as stealth omicron, noting that it is driving up cases in other countries and could lead to a spike in infections across the U.S. While the variant is more transmissible than omicron, it does not appear to lead to more severe illness.





Teachers said that being able to see their students’ faces for the first time allowed them to communicate more effectively.

Maine’s baby eel season may not be able to overcome pandemic-related difficulties in shipping to eastern Asia.

However, the agency in charge of distributing relief payments cited a logistical challenge to distribute payments electronically.

That comes after Susan Collins and Angus King co-sponsored a war crimes resolution that passed in the Senate last week.

PLUS: Ukrainian refugees speak of bombs, half-empty cities, hunger

The Little Gem Cafe, Mainely Supplements and Native Green Apothecary — a medical marijuana dispensary — were displaced.

Residents worry that the granite project would disrupt quiet residential and agricultural areas, among other concerns.

Galen Larson’s first retirement happened when he was 65. Now 82, Larsen is officially retiring from the practice he loved.

Dr. Paul Smith said he had delivered as many as 8,000 babies in the 45 years that he has practiced, 19 of which he practiced in Bangor.

Lawmakers and advocates agree the special ed system needs reforms, but snags that have held up previous transition attempts have reemerged.

Chris Markwood is one of the few UMaine men’s basketball alumni who has flirted with March Madness. Now he’ll try to lead the team to its first NCAA Tournament berth.

This is the second time that Quinn Paradis has been named hockey coach of the year, after guiding the Rams to a 14-3 regular season record.

Barak Gurney has again come through with some footage that should serve as a calming minute watching some white-tailed deer.

In other Maine news …

Man surrenders to police after hours-long standoff near Scarborough Downs

Arsenic and ‘forever chemicals’ found in well water near Kittery landfill

Augusta man accused of assaulting infant son

Aroostook group tired of tax hikes takes step to oversee town’s spending

Man charged in partner’s death on beach enters insanity plea

Maine State House reopens after flooding

Orono’s Penobscot Valley Country Club sold to local real estate investor

Rosters announced for this year’s Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl

South Portland’s Cullen Adams named recipient of Travis Roy Award

Fairfield heavyweight boxer scores 2nd-round TKO victory

Body recovered from Little Androscoggin River in Auburn

Lewiston man sentenced to 19 years in prison for fatal stabbing at Auburn McDonald’s

Piscataquis County’s economic development leader resigns to lead Kansas nonprofit

North Haven man arrested for assault on island off the Maine coast