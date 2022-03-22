Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with partly sunny skies to the north and mostly sunny skies to the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest COVID-19 cases by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
President Joe Biden’s coronavirus adviser Anthony Fauci sounded the alarm on the subvariant BA.2, known as stealth omicron, noting that it is driving up cases in other countries and could lead to a spike in infections across the U.S. While the variant is more transmissible than omicron, it does not appear to lead to more severe illness.
Hermon school hasn’t seen new COVID cases since masks came off 2 weeks ago
Teachers said that being able to see their students’ faces for the first time allowed them to communicate more effectively.
China’s ongoing COVID lockdowns threaten Maine’s baby eel season
Maine’s baby eel season may not be able to overcome pandemic-related difficulties in shipping to eastern Asia.
Maine’s planned $850 relief payments could come earlier than expected
However, the agency in charge of distributing relief payments cited a logistical challenge to distribute payments electronically.
Susan Collins and Chellie Pingree call Vladimir Putin a ‘war criminal’
That comes after Susan Collins and Angus King co-sponsored a war crimes resolution that passed in the Senate last week.
PLUS: Ukrainian refugees speak of bombs, half-empty cities, hunger
3 businesses displaced by Stillwater Avenue building’s demolition
The Little Gem Cafe, Mainely Supplements and Native Green Apothecary — a medical marijuana dispensary — were displaced.
Opponents fear Prospect granite project will continue despite repeated rejections
Residents worry that the granite project would disrupt quiet residential and agricultural areas, among other concerns.
This man’s retirement will stall denture work in Piscataquis County
Galen Larson’s first retirement happened when he was 65. Now 82, Larsen is officially retiring from the practice he loved.
After delivering thousands of babies, retiring Bangor OB/GYN still finds birth a miracle
Dr. Paul Smith said he had delivered as many as 8,000 babies in the 45 years that he has practiced, 19 of which he practiced in Bangor.
Advocates fear Maine’s latest fix for troubled special ed program is moving too fast
Lawmakers and advocates agree the special ed system needs reforms, but snags that have held up previous transition attempts have reemerged.
Chris Markwood will draw on past recruiting success to turn around struggling UMaine men’s basketball team
Chris Markwood is one of the few UMaine men’s basketball alumni who has flirted with March Madness. Now he’ll try to lead the team to its first NCAA Tournament berth.
Bangor’s Quinn Paradis named hockey coach of the year
This is the second time that Quinn Paradis has been named hockey coach of the year, after guiding the Rams to a 14-3 regular season record.
Watch a Maine deer grab an apple to snack on
Barak Gurney has again come through with some footage that should serve as a calming minute watching some white-tailed deer.
In other Maine news …
Man surrenders to police after hours-long standoff near Scarborough Downs
Arsenic and ‘forever chemicals’ found in well water near Kittery landfill
Augusta man accused of assaulting infant son
Aroostook group tired of tax hikes takes step to oversee town’s spending
Man charged in partner’s death on beach enters insanity plea
Maine State House reopens after flooding
Orono’s Penobscot Valley Country Club sold to local real estate investor
Rosters announced for this year’s Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl
South Portland’s Cullen Adams named recipient of Travis Roy Award
Fairfield heavyweight boxer scores 2nd-round TKO victory
Body recovered from Little Androscoggin River in Auburn
Lewiston man sentenced to 19 years in prison for fatal stabbing at Auburn McDonald’s
Piscataquis County’s economic development leader resigns to lead Kansas nonprofit
North Haven man arrested for assault on island off the Maine coast