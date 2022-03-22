ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar about wildlife damage prevention in home gardens from noon to1:15 p.m. on Friday, April 1.

“Preventing Wildlife Damage to Home Gardens” will discuss methods to help reduce losses in home gardens from raccoons, deer, rabbits and woodchucks. Adam Vashon, a USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service wildlife biologist, will lead the workshop.

Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/gardening-series-preventing-wildlife-damage-to-home-gardens/ to attend live or receive the recording link. This is the fourth in a five-part spring gardening webinar series offered through April for Maine gardeners.





For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or extension.gardening@maine.edu.