Know your numbers.

Do you know your cholesterol numbers, the difference between good and bad cholesterol, how to regulate your cholesterol, and why it is so important? What about lipids? What are they, and why should you be educated about the advantages and disadvantages of lipids?

Community members are invited to attend a free, one-hour information session with Anas Mansour, MD, cardiologist, Northern Light Cardiology, about lipid and cholesterol management on Tuesday, March 29 at noon.





During this virtual session, attendees will learn what lipids are, and why they are important to heart health. Dr. Mansour will also explain why it’s important to keep an eye on cholesterol numbers and the warning signs of high cholesterol.

Dr. Mansour says, “It is far too easy to move through life, eating what we want, when we want and not thinking about your heart until it’s too late. This session will provide some quick, easy habits and routines you can start that will help you in the long run. I look forward to addressing your questions and getting a dialogue going to help you live a healthy life!”

Dr. Mansour received his medical education at the University of Jordan Medical School, and completed residencies at National Health Service, United Kingdom, Oxford and East Anglia Deaneries, and Riverside Medical Hospital, Ohio. Dr. Mansour also completed a fellowship at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Register to join the event by Zoom by visiting northernlighthealth.org/HeartCareInfoSession or calling 207-275-3802.