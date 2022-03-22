The Maine Community Foundation has hired Brendon Reay as its new vice president of investments, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer Sterling Speirn.

Reay joined MaineCF in February and is based in the Ellsworth office. He reports to the community foundation’s president and directs all aspects of MaineCF’s primary investment portfolio. He also works closely with the community foundation’s investment committee, chief financial officer, and external advisors to ensure that the portfolio embodies best-in-class practices and meets or exceeds MaineCF’s performance benchmark. In addition, Reay partners with colleagues to communicate how MaineCF resources benefit all Maine people.

“Brendon brings a valuable combination of sophisticated investment acumen, robust interpersonal skills and varied lived experiences to the role,” said Mark Howard, a member of MaineCF’s board of directors and chair of the investment committee. “We are confident that the extensive search processes have yielded an outstanding leader for MaineCF’s top-tier investment program.”





Reay most recently co-founded HarborHouse Partners, a consulting and private equity firm based in Blue Hill. From 2011-19 Reay was a senior executive in the hedge fund industry, focused on strategy and marketing. He worked with endowments, foundations and private clients from 2007-11 as an investment consultant at Cambridge Associates, the global investment consulting firm. Prior to his career in finance and investing, Reay was a professor of classics, fishing guide and reservist in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Reay returned to college to earn his master’s in investment management from Boston University after earlier earning his doctorate in classics from Stanford University, his master’s from Bryn Mawr College and his bachelor’s degree from Reed College. He serves on the board of directors of Blue Hill Heritage Trust and previously was a trustee of George Stevens Academy and president and board member of Acadia Fire Football Club, a youth soccer organization in Down East Maine.

He is married to Caroline Bicks, the Stephen E. King Chair in Literature.at the University of Maine. They have two children and live in Blue Hill with their rescue mutt, Chuck.

The Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.