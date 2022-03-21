Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, recently announced several staff promotions. “I am pleased to recognize the hard work and dedication from our team,” commented McKim.

Courtney Brehaut has been promoted to senior vice president, senior regional vice president & branch sales officer. She joined the bank in 2012 as a branch manager and most recently served as VP, regional manager.

Ben Sprague has been promoted to senior vice president, regional commercial lender. He joined the bank in 2015 as a commercial lender. Sprauge serves as commercial lender in Bangor as well as overseeing commercial lending in Brewer.





First National Bank is an independent community bank with 18 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties. For more information about First National Bank, please call 1-800-564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com.