OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a three-year deal Monday with fullback Patrick Ricard.

Ricard has spent all five of his NFL seasons with Baltimore.

Ricard earned his third Pro Bowl selection last season. His blocking was crucial in Baltimore’s offense. He also had eight catches for a career-high 63 yards and a touchdown.





Ricard had knee issues last year and ended up on the COVID-19 list late in the season. He played in 13 games.

Ricard finished his 44-game career at the University of Maine with 208 tackles, 47.5 for lost yards including 18 sacks. He also deflected 11 passes, forced three fumbles and blocked two kicks.

BDN writer Larry Mahoney contributed to this story.