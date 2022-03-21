Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

During another major war in which millions of innocent Ukrainians are being displaced or killed by the invading Russian army, it is very difficult to imagine lasting world peace. But wars and genocides will continue over and over again until we replace the current war system with a peace system.

Imagine a time in the future when humanity matures and outlaws war. Imagine replacing the current world anarchy with global law and order. This is the teaching of the Catholic Church, the Baha’i Faith, and many other religious leaders.

Imagine a time when conflicts between nations and groups are settled nonviolently through binding arbitration in the world court.





Imagine that national governments would no longer need to spend trillions of dollars to fight or prepare for war. Weapons of war and military alliances would not be needed.

Imagine that a majority of humanity creates a world constitution that is explicit about the rights and responsibilities of national governments and of individual world citizens.

Imagine the creation of a democratic world federal government, based on the principle of subsidiarity, where representatives from around the world would be elected to create world laws that would solve our major world problems. Individuals who violate world laws would be prosecuted. Economic sanctions against innocent people would not be needed.

Creating a global peace system would be extremely difficult. But it can and should be created to solve our global problems and to save future generations from the scourge of war.

David C. Oughton

Shirley L. Davis

Citizens for Global Solutions

Orono