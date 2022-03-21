A body was recovered from the Little Androscoggin River near the Barker Mill Dam on Monday afternoon.

The body was recovered at around 12:06 p.m. after dam workers discovered the body near a sluice gate in the dam, according to Jason Moen, chief of the Auburn Police Department.

The body was confirmed to be that of 67-year-old Mark Conley by the state medical examiner on Wednesday.





Conley’s vehicle was discovered submerged in the Androscoggin River on Jan. 3.

Conley was last seen on Dec. 24, but did not show up for family holiday celebrations the following day.