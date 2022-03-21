DAMARISCOTTA — The next Lincoln County Community Conversations event will take place on Wednesday, March 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to a special online screening of “Votes for Women: A History of Women’s Suffrage Through Song” followed by a discussion with the filmmaker, Barbara Cray of Westport Island.

The details including the Zoom link can be found at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/communityconversations.

Women’s History Month marks an occasion to discuss the 19th Amendment which made denial of the right to vote for women unconstitutional. It took activists nearly 100 years to win this fight.





Pandemic precautions caused cancellation of most of the planned celebrations of the 19th Amendment Centennial in 2020. “Access to the vote, and respect for the outcome, have come under attack in state after state, proving yet again that the fight for universal suffrage is neverending. Fundamental democratic norms are being systematically undermined, demonstrating that voting rights can never be taken for granted,” shared Cray.

Cray’s film recounts the efforts of women in achieving the right to vote through the rousing songs of the suffrage movement performed by Portland chorus Women in Harmony, interspersed with historical accounts of the movement illustrated with archival material from the National Archives and the Library of Congress. It is narrated by Nancy Giles, a contributor to CBS Sunday Morning, and has won an award for best historical film from the Toronto International Women Film Festival and an Award of Merit for Research from Impact Docs Awards. The film has been shown on public broadcasting stations across the country.

“Barbara Cray’s movie is both delightfully entertaining and compelling. The suffrage songs add emotion and context. I am looking forward to an evening of fun, lessons, and inspiration for today’s protests,” shared Jan John of Bristol, organizer of the event.

The public is welcome to attend Lincoln County Community Conversations events which are opportunities for constructive dialog sponsored by the Lincoln County Democratic Committee. This series of community forums and discussions on topics of concern to Lincoln County residents was founded in the belief that friendly discussion and sharing of facts and opinions is a bridge to a stronger community. Sign up for the email list by completing the form here https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/communityconversations or for more information or to share topic ideas for future events, please contact John at janjohn1us@yahoo.com or 207-529-6502.