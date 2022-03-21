AUBURN — Saint Dominic Academy (PK-12), with campuses in Auburn and Lewiston, has agreed to partner with the owners of Maine Hockey Management Group, LLC, to welcome 40 new students beginning in August of 2022 under their new academy program: Saints Academy, LLC.



Saints Academy, LLC, will offer academy teams at the Tier I national-bound U-15 and U-16 divisions.

“The Saints Academy students will be fully enrolled at Saint Dominic Academy while also receiving daily training from the Saints Academy program,” said Alanna Stevenson, principal of Saint Dominic Academy. “The students will be high school age and from all parts of the country. Having students come to the academy from different places around the country will be a tremendous opportunity for learning and growth, not only for the arriving students, but for our existing student body as well.”





“These will be top student-athletes who are on track to be NCAA Division I players. This hockey academy format has been on the rise in recent years and has been mutually beneficial for the institution and the student-athletes who have participated across the country,” said J.P. Yorkey, the vice principal and director of athletics at Saint Dominic Academy.

“In meeting with the ownership group of Saints Academy, LLC, it is clear that they embrace this opportunity and the values and academic excellence we promote at St.

Dom’s,” said Marianne Pelletier, superintendent of Maine Catholic Schools. “They appreciate all of the tradition, faith, and service which provide the foundation for all of our Catholic schools.”

“Saints Academy is thrilled to work with St. Dom’s on this exciting and innovative endeavor,” said Cam Robichaud, Saints Academy, LLC, Program Director and a former

St. Dom’s student. “We want to provide our student-athletes with the highest level of hockey development as well as offer a top-notch, brick and mortar education at a school that has decades of proven success in producing lifelong learners and good citizens. Saint Dominic Academy certainly checks those boxes.”

For more information about Saint Dominic Academy, visit www.stdomsmaine.org. To learn more about Saints Academy, LLC, contact Cameron Robichaud at

SaintsAcademyHockey@gmail.com.