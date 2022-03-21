The steps that businesses and organizations can take to help communities and people enhance well-being will be the focus of an April 6 webinar in the Inspired Innovators speaker series, sponsored by the Maine Business School and Graduate School of Business.

From noon to 1 p.m., Jason Harkins, associate dean of the Maine Business School, and Vienna Morrill, senior manager at BerryDunn, will lead a panel featuring MEMIC, MMG Insurance, and Unum representatives. The webinar is free and open to the public. Registration is required and available online.

“Well-being involves all aspects of a life well lived,” says Harkins. “We are excited to partner with the work of these employers to assess aspects of well-being for our students and employees, and to provide ideas for next steps in enhancing well-being within our organizations.”





Panelists will share insights into how leaders in their organizations are engaging with well-being, what their organizations are currently doing to help their employees and changes they anticipate in the expectations and value of well-being for employees in the future.

Harkins will share information from students and employees about how they currently think about their well-being and what employers can do to enhance it.

Well-being involves all aspects of a life well lived and includes supportive relationships and the pursuit of goals that have meaning. Moving a step beyond the notion of wellness, perceptions of our physical, social, mental, career, financial and overall well-being impact our lives and our contributions to organizations and society.

As an increasingly important part of being an employer of choice, this webinar emphasizing shared experiences will spark ideas about impacting the lives of employees in organizations.

“Well-being is a lens that helps us make sense of many of today’s greatest workplace challenges — from talent shortages and retention to employee burnout and engagement,” says Morrill.