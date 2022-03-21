FRYEBURG — The Metropolitan Opera’s Live in HD season continues at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 26 at 12 p.m.

For the first time in company history, the Met presents the original five-act French version of Verdi’s epic opera, Don Carlos. Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads a world-beating cast of opera’s leading lights in this March 26 performance, including tenor Matthew Polenzani in the title role, soprano Sonya Yoncheva as Élisabeth de Valois, and mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča as Eboli. Bass Günther Groissböck and bass-baritone John Relyea are Philippe II and the Grand Inquisitor, and baritone Étienne Dupuis rounds out the all-star principal cast as Rodrigue. Verdi’s masterpiece receives a monumental new staging by David McVicar that marks his 11th Met production, placing him among the most prolific and popular directors in recent Met memory. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe. Estimated Run Time: 4 hours, 55 minutes

Opera enthusiast Joe De Vito will host his Opera Lecture Series on Tuesday, March 22 at 3 p.m. in the LHE/PAC seminar room. The lectures are free and open to the public.







Live in HD tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors (65-plus), and $10 for students. Purchase tickets online at www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 207-544-9066. The LHE/PAC is located at 18 Bradley Street on the campus of Fryeburg Academy.