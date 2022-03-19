Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I and my family are new Maine residents, relocating to Maine’s midcoast in 2018. Following a 35-year international engineering career, settling in Vacationland seemed like a wise decision. Our early time soon collided with the pandemic and like others, we avoided our social networks. Instead, we replaced them with ecological networks, embracing the outdoors. We walked our coastal beaches; hiked trails within protected preserves; traveled inland marveling at majestic views atop Quill Hill; and rode Route 1 up the Bold Coast eventually reaching West Quoddy Lighthouse. Our evenings were spent on the Damariscotta River in quiet darkness, stargazing – usually treated to a continuous shower of falling stars.

That brings me to today and my support of Maine’s Pine Tree Amendment. I believe it is incumbent for political leadership to adopt this constitutional amendment, demanding the protection and preservation of the natural, cultural, and healthful aspects of all Maine environments. Not only should today’s citizens have this right, but every future generation should have the same right, to live within and experience all of Maine’s vibrant and diverse ecosystems. After three decades in the resource extractive industry, I know the importance this amendment could play in holding industry accountable in pursuit of business objectives.

“Sustainable” business objectives that work responsibly, in concert with, not at a detriment to the environment, are what we need. From my private sector experience, I know this is possible. The Pine Tree Amendment is our chance to lead through a collective obligation, balancing sustainable prosperity alongside and within quality places.





Thomas Moroney

Boothbay