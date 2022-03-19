Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I’m glad to hear the latest Sunday hunting bill was shot down in committee. Should Sunday hunting be permitted in Maine, I will post my 92 acres of wildlands in Franklin County to all hunting, full stop.

I inherited the land from my paternal grandparents, both of whom were avid bird hunters and had bought the land for that purpose. In the 50 or so years that I have owned the land, I have never posted it. Neither a hunter nor a gun owner, I respect Maine’s ethical hunting traditions. Six days a week is plenty, though. Give Bambi and us non-hunters a day of rest.

Elizabeth Payne





Orono