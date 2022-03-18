Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The Rockland Municipal Fish Pier provides working access for traditional fishing, emerging opportunities and for supplying neighboring island communities. It is an important part of our past, present and future. It is also in need of substantial repairs — including resurfacing and structural work, upgrading the electrical system, dredging to allow better access during low tide and site stabilization.

While the city had raised grant funds based on a pre-pandemic engineering budget, we found ourselves with a substantial funding gap at today’s prices.

Fortunately, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, secured $1.5 million in the omnibus spending bill recently approved by Congress to help.





The funding will enable Rockland’s Fish Pier to continue to safely serve commercial vessels and marine businesses from throughout the region, and we are so grateful to Collins and others in the Maine delegation for their support.

Tom Luttrell

City manager

Julie Hashem

Community development director

Rockland