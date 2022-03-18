Police said Friday that they have apprehended the person responsible for a weeks-long BB gun shooting spree that caused property damage around Waldo County.

Alan Kunesh, 51, of Searsmont was arrested last week and charged with aggravated criminal mischief.

Since mid-February, the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, the Belfast Police Department and the Maine State Police have responded to 20 calls that windows had been damaged at area businesses, private homes and vehicles, Jason Trundy of the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.





Most locations targeted were located along Route 1 from Northport to Belfast and Route 3 from Belfast to Liberty, he said. The damage appeared to be caused by someone shooting the windows with a BB gun.

After a coordinated investigation, Detective Sgt. Merl Reed of the sheriff’s office arrested Kunesh, who was taken to Waldo County Jail. He later was released after posting a $500 cash bail.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about other locations where a BB gun may have caused damage are encouraged to call the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office at 338-2040.