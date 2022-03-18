Gas prices in Maine dropped slightly this week after a record surge earlier this month, although they still remain above $4 per gallon across most of the state.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Maine dropped to $4.20 on Friday, down from $4.29 a week ago, according to AAA. The slight drop follows a decline in the global price of crude oil, which surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but dropped this week when China announced new COVID-19 lockdowns expected to decrease demand for gas.

Gas prices have similarly dropped across the U.S., with the average prices nationwide falling to $4.28 on Friday. In Maine, gas prices remain higher in the southern part of the state, with the highest average price, $4.31 per gallon, in Cumberland County, and the lowest in Piscataquis County, at $4.01 per gallon.





There is still some variation within counties. In Portland, the most expensive gas as of Friday morning was $4.44 at the Citgo on Park Avenue, according to GasBuddy, which tracks prices. By contrast, a gallon of gas at the Atlantic Farms station on Warren Avenue was just $4.15.

In Bangor, there were a few gas stations still charging less than $4 per gallon on Friday morning, according to GasBuddy. They included the Shell and Citgo locations on Broadway near Husson University and the Shell station on Stillwater Avenue.