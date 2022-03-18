Machias Savings Bank announced today the recipients of the first round of grants in its year-round “YES!” Grant program, designed to support nonprofits and charitable organizations across the state that are helping to move Maine forward. Over the course of 2022, the “YES!” Grant will provide $100,000 to organizations that refuse to take ”no” as an answer to helping others succeed.

Machias Savings Bank has awarded $5,000 grants to each of the following organizations:

– Women for Healthy Rural Living

– Downeast Salmon Federation

– Francis Malcolm Science Center

– Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP)

– Cobscook Institute





During a voting period that took place in February and early March, people from around Maine were encouraged to vote for their favorite nonprofits in Washington and Aroostook Counties. The recipients listed above received the highest number of votes from participants. Voting will be divided regionally through the rest of the year, with $25,000 going to local nonprofits each quarter. Quarter 2 will feature organizations from Maine’s Coastal Region, Quarter 3 focuses on the Southern Region, and Quarter 4 is open to those in Central Maine.

“One of the driving factors of the ‘YES!’ Grant program is Machias Savings Bank’s belief that when Mainers succeed, we’re all better off,” said Melissa Denbow, VP, community experience manager at Machias Savings Bank. “Each of the chosen organizations is focused on helping to move Maine forward, supporting the success of our neighbors around the state. We’re excited to be able to contribute to the great work they’re doing.”

More information about the “YES!” Grant can be found online at http://www.movingmaineforward.com/yesgrant.

With nearly $2.2 billion in assets, 300 employees, and 15 branches from Portland to Caribou, Machias Savings Bank seeks to move Maine forward through financial health, one person, one business and one community at a time. Founded in 1869 and a leader in customer experience and community, Machias works to expand its impact beyond products and services through community donations, its employee volunteer program, and by personalizing each customer relationship to help Maine businesses and individuals find their “YES!” More details about Machias Savings Bank can be found online at machiassavings.bank. Member FDIC.