It is hard not to admire the courage and resolve of the three European Union prime ministers who went to Ukraine the other day. I want to encourage our religious leaders, particularly Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, to go to Ukraine now and establish peace vigils, publicly to fast and pray for peace, to encourage them to come by train bringing humanitarian supplies and to stay in the various besieged cities until negotiations bring an end to the slaughter.

I have no doubt that if 10 major religious leaders and some of their top clergy did this that the bombings would end immediately and that a negotiated peace could be had in short order. War is always a failure of governance. I believe all of the major religions call for peace and could facilitate a radical breakthrough.

Brian Dyer Stewart





Harrington