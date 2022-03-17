The busiest stretch of highway leading into Portland will be temporarily closed in April.

The stretch of Interstate 295 between Falmouth and Portland will be closed as the Maine Department of Transportation replaces the 61-year-old Veranda Street bridge, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The stretch of highway will be closed from 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22 until 11 a.m. on Monday, April 25. Veranda Street will also be closed from April 18 to April 25.





The replacement bridge is being constructed beside the old bridge, and will be rolled into place once it has been completed. The process cuts down the amount of time that roads and highways have to be closed to traffic, Maine DOT officials told the Portland newspaper.

The project was originally slated for October, but due to supply chain issues, the resin needed for the project was not available at that time. It was rescheduled for April in an effort to complete the project before travel picks up in May and June.

The stretch of highway that will be closed sees approximately 53,000 vehicles a day, Maine DOT spokesperson Paul Merrill told the Press Herald.

The Maine DOT will host a virtual question and answer session for the $20.8 million project on April 6 at 6 p.m.