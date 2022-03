ETNA, Maine — A person was seriously injured after their pickup truck crashed into a logging truck in Etna on Thursday morning, according to the Maine State Police.

The crash happened on I-95 southbound near mile marker 166.

A pickup crashed into the back of a logging truck, officials said.





The driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.