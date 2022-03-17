FORT KENT, Maine — The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the theft of nine guns from a licensed firearms dealer in Fort Kent.

The guns were stolen from Labels Trading Post late in the evening hours of Feb. 25 while the Main Street store was closed for the night, police said Wednesday.

The stolen weapons include handguns and long guns worth thousands of dollars, and there was no indication of forced entry into the building, Fort Kent Police Chief Michael DeLena said.

The Fort Kent Police Department is assisting the ATF with its investigation.

“There is a large amount of firearms out there that we can’t account for that could be used for crimes against people,” DeLena said. “We felt the need to get other resources involved.”