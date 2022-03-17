BANGOR – Some Theatre Company is continuing the theatre season with the magical underwater adventure “SpongeBob the Musical.”

While many people are familiar with the cartoon, this show sees SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, and friends navigate a dangerous volcano that’s going to destroy Bikini Bottom.

The ensemble cast of 16 people tackle multiple roles in this fast-paced romp. With amazing music, this show teaches everyone that if you work together anything is possible.





Showtimes are April 7 through April 16 Thursdays through Sundays, with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. Evening shows open at 7 p.m. and matinee shows at 2 p.m. Suitable for all ages.



For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.stcmaine.org.