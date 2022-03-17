MONSON — Winter is finally in retreat and now it’s time to get out and shake a leg.

The Finnish Farmers Club will celebrate Monson’s bicentennial with a dance set for 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 at the Monson Gym. This is one of the many activities planned to commemorate the town’s 200th birthday this year.

Participants can enjoy traditional Finnish polkas and other dances. Those who don’t dance are welcome to listen to the live music and enjoy coffee, soft drinks, and desserts such as Bulla, a Finnish coffee roll flavored with cardamon.







The dance is family friendly. All are welcome. Admission and refreshments are offered by donation. More information can be found at monsonmaine.org/local-establishments/finnish-farmers-club/.