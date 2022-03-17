HOULTON – Katahdin Trust, a community bank serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, is pleased to welcome back Barrett Potter, CPA, CIA as vice president, information security and vendor risk administration.

Barrett will be based out of the Bank’s operations center in Houlton and will be responsible for developing and maintaining the information security program as well as developing and maintaining continuity and vendor management programs for the Bank. Barrett previously held the role of vice president, commercial services officer with Katahdin Trust from 2006-16.

“We are happy to have Barrett back on the Katahdin Trust team,” said Matthew Nightingale, executive vice president, treasurer and CFO at Katahdin Trust, “and are confident that with his financial background, he will excel at assisting the Bank in maintaining a working knowledge of bank regulations surrounding information security and vendor management.”





Potter, a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor, received his bachelor’s degree in accounting/business management from UMPI, and his MBA degree from the University of Maine.