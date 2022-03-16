Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The American people are under siege from companies here in the U.S. that I believe are price gouging American citizens through gas prices, heating oil prices, diesel prices and natural gas prices. And then they blame it on Russia? These price increases started before Russia invaded Ukraine, so why is it we always seem to be lied to by our political leaders? Why is it that our state and federal leaders apparently do nothing to stop this problem and punish the companies price gouging our citizens?

It is just like electrical rates here in Maine. The Maine Public Utilities Commission granted Central Maine Power and Versant Power rate hikes when, in my opinion, they did not need it nor deserve it. Why does Versant Power need a rate hike when they are making big profits? Mainers pay the price for the negligence of our leaders.

In my opinion, our leaders are allowing us to be gouged for gas for our vehicles because it allows them to push their agenda for electrical vehicles and drives people to buy more, which in turn, supports them. What is surprising to me is how stupid our leaders seem to think that Americans are, which we are not and we can see through their ridiculous claims.





I will say this as far as Russia invading Ukraine: I am a U.S. veteran, and if I could go and fight in Ukraine, I would for democracy anywhere in the world.

Robert Tomlins

Aurora