Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to low 50s from north to south, with gradually clearing skies toward the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 354 coronavirus cases have been reported on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,147. Check out our tracker for more information.

COVID-19 levels in wastewater across Maine have largely remained flat in recent weeks, although several sites in northern Maine continue to report the highest concentration of the virus, corresponding with a recent spike in cases there. Elsewhere in the U.S., a third of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s wastewater testing sites is showing a rise in COVID-19 levels, something that could foretell a coming spike in cases.





U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday

Drugmaker Pfizer is expected to request authorization this week for an additional COVID-19 booster dose for seniors, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin looks like the heavy favorite in a primary against Caratunk selectman Liz Caruso this June.

Lillian Keaton, 92, is one of 57 people who could be displaced if the planned closure of the Caribou veterans home goes ahead May 1.

With a population of only about 100 people, tolerance of others and appreciation for differences matter on Matinicus.

The Castine Unitarian Universalist church has long been assumed to be owned by the congregation but there is nothing to prove that.

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a group that held a nine-hour standoff with Massachusetts police on a highway last summer while traveling to Maine.

Eventually, Orono and Old Town will build more than 50 miles of fiber-optic network to serve about 4,000 addresses.

That will offer small food producers across eastern Maine a chance to scale up their businesses affordably.

Drivers on fixed incomes are quitting or stopping temporarily until gas prices decline or Meals on Wheels can compensate more than 45 cents per mile.

There are only six federally inspected and licensed slaughterhouses in Maine that process meat animals or poultry for resale.

The Maine United squad will be the first AAU club from the Pine Tree State to earn a berth in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball Leagues 15-and-under division.

In other Maine news …

UMaine women’s basketball looks to WNIT for redemption after tough Albany loss

Glenburn woman injured in Bangor crash

Holden man charged with sexually assaulting 3 girls under 12

Maine governor proposes $3.5M to save 2 veterans homes

Janet Mills taps Bangor probate judge, western Maine DA and federal prosecutor as judges

Maine regulators end probe after lawsuit against CMP’s parent company is withdrawn

Watch: Mainer rescues a deer from the ice in Aroostook County

Blue Hill man facing manslaughter charge in crash that killed Ellsworth woman

Former water district head accused of selling pipes for scrap faces theft charges