PORTLAND — A pair of vocations events set for the Lenten season aim to help high schoolers who are striving to follow God’s will with their journeys.

April 2 in Bangor

All high school aged men are encouraged to participate in the Lenten Day of Recollection on Saturday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Mary Church on 768 Ohio Street in Bangor. The day will include talks from priests across the diocese, lunch, a Holy Hour, and Mass. The event is sponsored by the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Vocations and Seminarians. To register or for more information, contact Jennifer Bernier in the Office of Ministerial Services at jennifer.bernier@portlanddiocese.org.





April 12 in Portland

All are welcome to join fellow discerners from across Maine in prayer and fellowship on one of the holiest days of the liturgical year. The Chrism Mass Vocations Gathering will be held on Tuesday, April 12, from 3 to 7:30 p.m. and includes the Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and a social and dinner at the nearby St. Peter Church. To register or for more information, contact Jennifer Bernier in the Office of Ministerial Services at jennifer.bernier@portlanddiocese.org.

For more information about discerning a vocation, visit this special section on the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Vocations website: www.portlanddiocese.org/vocations/christ-calling-you. The section features a variety of helpful resources including information about the life of a priest in Maine, the path to the priesthood, the history of the presbyterate in Maine, vocation stories, answers to frequently asked questions, and ways to get in touch with Fr. Greg Dube, the director of the Office of Vocations and Seminarians for the Diocese of Portland.