FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy Theater presents “I Don’t Want to Talk About It” at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. The one act play, written by Bradley Hayward, is a series of monologues and short company scenes dealing with everything a teenager faces. These characters confront the challenges they have growing up: rumors, bullying, illness, high school, parents, families, and death. This “dramedy” will have you immersed in the real world of what teens can’t, won’t, and don’t talk about. This show contains scenes around the topics of difficult subjects such as eating disorders, sexual abuse, bullying, death, suicide, and illness. It is a recommended audience of older adolescents and adults. Admission is free.



The LHE/PAC is located on the campus of Fryeburg Academy at 18 Bradley Street. Visit www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 207-544-9066 for more details.