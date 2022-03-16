Proceeds to help ensure the homeless are protected from the elements

BANGOR – Husson University Student Government will be sponsoring their fifth annual Walk for Warmth on Saturday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fun run/walk will take place on the University’s campus at 1 College Circle.

Members of the Greater Bangor and Husson community are welcome to participate in this five kilometer (5K) event. While there is no registration fee, a minimum donation of $10 is recommended. All proceeds will go to the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter. To donate, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/form/Dbo8KA. Participants can also make an in-person cash or credit card donation on race day.





The walk begins at 11 a.m. This fun run and walk will begin in front of the Newman Gymnasium. Participants will have the option to complete one, two, or the full three miles.

“The Walk for Warmth encourages the Husson community to walk five kilometers in someone else’s shoes,” said Ryan Wheelock, president of Husson University Student Government and Organization of Physical Therapy Students. He is also the treasurer of the Maine American Physical Therapy Association’s Student Special Interest Group. Wheelock is working toward completing his Bachelor of Science in exercise science this May and his Doctor of physical therapy degree from Husson University in 2024.

He continued, “The event is a reminder that after walking in the cold we all get to go back to our warm homes and dorms. Unfortunately, Bangor’s homeless population doesn’t have that option. Too many lives are lost every year due to exposure and we’d like to do what we can to be a part of the solution.”

According to World Population Review, there are currently 2,106 homeless people in Maine. This includes 283 homeless households, 116 veterans, and 125 young adults. Helping to address this challenge is the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter. During the 2020-2021 fiscal year the shelter helped 83 individual find permanent housing, sheltered 250 guests overnight and provided 648 needy households with free food from their food pantry.

“We are grateful for the support we receive from Husson University Student Government and other organizations,” said Boyd Kronholm, executive director of the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter. “Support like this allows the Shelter to maintain a warming center during the winter months. This center provides a safe alternative to the dangerous cold weather that we experience here in Bangor for those without a roof over their heads.”

“I am constantly amazed and overwhelmed by the generosity of Husson University students,” concluded Kronholm. “Events like this help to provide the resources needed to protect the most vulnerable members of our community.”

For more information about the Walk for Warmth contact Ryan Wheelock at wheelockr@husson.edu. Additional information about the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter can be found at https://www.bangorareashelter.org/.

