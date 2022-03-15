AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine State House was closed Tuesday for a second day after water pipes burst, flooding the building, officials said.

The building was evacuated Monday when water flooded the first floor of the State House and the tunnel connecting it with the Cross Office Building.

Crews are working to repair the damage and ensure lawmakers and nonpartisan staff can get back into the building to complete the people’s work as soon as possible,” said Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, and House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford.





Ryan and Jackson said operations were continuing remotely Tuesday and that they’ll be assessing the situation daily. The full Legislature is currently scheduled to convene on Thursday.