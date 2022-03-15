Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to high 40s from north to south, with increasing clouds to the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest COVID-19 data from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
Over the past two months, Maine has seen its COVID-19 hospitalizations fall 73 percent. There are now just 116 Mainers hospitalized, with 25 in critical care and seven on ventilators.
Mask requirements for Maine judicial facilities will be lifted due to revised U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements and decreasing cases of COVID-19 across the state, the Maine Judicial Branch announced Monday.
More than a third of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s wastewater sample sites across the U.S. showed rising COVID-19 trends in the period ending March 1 to March 10, an increase that could foretell a virus resurgence in parts of the U.S. as pandemic measures are rolled back.
Maine lawmakers call for National Guard probe under pressure from female soldiers
The move came after female soldiers criticized lawmakers for failing to grill guard officials about the mishandling of sexual assault and harassment cases.
How a tiny Aroostook County church has helped 26 people escape Ukraine
The East Ridge Union Church in Mars Hill has raised approximately $4,520 in donations that Alexe Costea uses for more supplies, and to help people cross the border.
Maine students show support for Ukraine one paper sunflower at a time
Originally, St. James School was going to celebrate Pi Day on Monday but shifted gears when Pope Francis urged Catholics to show support for Ukraine.
A Waterville retailer wants to open Bangor’s next weed shop at an empty gas station
Maple Valley Pharms’ plan to move into the defunct Bangor gas station comes as the marijuana industry continues to scoop up available commercial space.
Offers to lower Maine customers’ power bills through solar might not pan out
Community solar projects in Maine aren’t a promised cost saver.
After exploring cutting-edge microgrid, Isle au Haut is unlikely to cut cable after all
The proposed microgrid was once called “a model for the entire nation.” The reality on Isle au Haut proved much more complicated.
Whole grilled fish and extensive sake menu expected for new Old Port Japanese restaurant
Bar Futo will be the third restaurant partners Jordan Rubin and Marisa Lewiecki have opened in Portland, and their second during the pandemic.
Latest bill to allow Sunday hunting on track to die in Maine Legislature
The Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee on Monday voted 8-3 not to support the latest legislation to lift the Sunday hunting ban. There have been 35 attempts in 45 years to erode the ban.
Top Maine Democrat scraps most controversial parts of his affordable housing bill
That potentially paves the way for a compromise on changes to zoning laws aiming to address Maine’s shortage of affordable housing.
Massachusetts man charged 18 months after Maine home invasion
Hasahn A. Carter, 29, and three other men allegedly assaulted the homeowner, used a stun gun on the family’s dog and stole marijuana.
Down East assisted living facility discriminated against transgender woman when it refused her entry, commission says
Commissioners found by a vote of 3-2 that Sunrise Assisted Living in Jonesport violated Maine’s nondiscrimination law by turning away 79-year-old Marie King.
In other Maine news …
Reckless driving is fueling a surge in traffic deaths across Maine
Topsham students bring bus to stop after driver suffers medical episode
Franklin County woman dies in snowmobile crash
Maine tribes gain power to prosecute domestic violence crimes under federal overhaul
Proposed $300 million development could house 900 families in Kittery
Penobscot to buy nearly 200 acres, some for potential new cemetery
State acts after it mistakenly let driver accused in fatal Oxford County crash retain license
Time to practice those red hot dog eating skills — the Maine festival is back
St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Portland
George Vafiadis, a founder of Bangor’s Penobscot Theatre Co., dies at 88