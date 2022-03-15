Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to high 40s from north to south, with increasing clouds to the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest COVID-19 data from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

Over the past two months, Maine has seen its COVID-19 hospitalizations fall 73 percent. There are now just 116 Mainers hospitalized, with 25 in critical care and seven on ventilators.





Mask requirements for Maine judicial facilities will be lifted due to revised U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements and decreasing cases of COVID-19 across the state, the Maine Judicial Branch announced Monday.

More than a third of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s wastewater sample sites across the U.S. showed rising COVID-19 trends in the period ending March 1 to March 10, an increase that could foretell a virus resurgence in parts of the U.S. as pandemic measures are rolled back.

The move came after female soldiers criticized lawmakers for failing to grill guard officials about the mishandling of sexual assault and harassment cases.

The East Ridge Union Church in Mars Hill has raised approximately $4,520 in donations that Alexe Costea uses for more supplies, and to help people cross the border.

Originally, St. James School was going to celebrate Pi Day on Monday but shifted gears when Pope Francis urged Catholics to show support for Ukraine.

Maple Valley Pharms’ plan to move into the defunct Bangor gas station comes as the marijuana industry continues to scoop up available commercial space.

Community solar projects in Maine aren’t a promised cost saver.

The proposed microgrid was once called “a model for the entire nation.” The reality on Isle au Haut proved much more complicated.

Bar Futo will be the third restaurant partners Jordan Rubin and Marisa Lewiecki have opened in Portland, and their second during the pandemic.

The Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee on Monday voted 8-3 not to support the latest legislation to lift the Sunday hunting ban. There have been 35 attempts in 45 years to erode the ban.

That potentially paves the way for a compromise on changes to zoning laws aiming to address Maine’s shortage of affordable housing.

Hasahn A. Carter, 29, and three other men allegedly assaulted the homeowner, used a stun gun on the family’s dog and stole marijuana.

Commissioners found by a vote of 3-2 that Sunrise Assisted Living in Jonesport violated Maine’s nondiscrimination law by turning away 79-year-old Marie King.

In other Maine news …

Reckless driving is fueling a surge in traffic deaths across Maine

Topsham students bring bus to stop after driver suffers medical episode

Franklin County woman dies in snowmobile crash

Maine tribes gain power to prosecute domestic violence crimes under federal overhaul

Proposed $300 million development could house 900 families in Kittery

Penobscot to buy nearly 200 acres, some for potential new cemetery

State acts after it mistakenly let driver accused in fatal Oxford County crash retain license

Time to practice those red hot dog eating skills — the Maine festival is back

St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Portland

George Vafiadis, a founder of Bangor’s Penobscot Theatre Co., dies at 88

UMaine baseball coach faces mentor for the 1st time