Eighth-graders Lysa Beckett, Jayden Hasenbank, Brady Peters, and Emma Hurd from Waldo County Technical Center’s Employability Skills Program will be competing in a statewide CO 2 Dragster Race at SkillsUSA, a nationwide Career and Technical Student Organization competition on March 18 in Bangor.

To prepare for the race, students designed their own cars, drawing a diagram to fit the legal measurements and cutting the shape out of foam with a bandsaw, then constructing the cars with balsa wood. Each car is equipped with a CO 2 cartridge that acts as a rocket, propelling the car down the track. The track was purchased from a STEM- based educational supply company and was assembled by students in WCTC’s Electrical Trades program. Students learned basic aerodynamics as well as the use and set-up of shop tools.

The ESP program held a classwide race to test their cars in preparation for the state competition. Many other programs from WCTC came to cheer on the competitors as their cars flew down the 40-foot long track. It was a heated race that yielded two winners – Lysa Beckett for the morning session and Brayden Barlett for the afternoon session.







Participating in SkillsUSA gives CTSO students around the country the opportunity to practice professionalism, sportsmanship and grit. WCTC has a long history of competing at SkillsUSA, which began in 1989. In fact, one of the CO 2 Dragster Race competitors, Hurd, has two cousins and an aunt who attended WCTC and earned winning medals in SkillsUSA. Their names are printed on SkillsUSA State Champion banners in WCTC’s student center. With 24 students heading to Bangor this year to participate in various competitions, there will surely be more banners added to the collection!