SCARBOROUGH — During the pandemic, many people are finding themselves struggling to feed their families, an increase in need that has once again inspired St. John Paul II Parish (St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Scarborough; Holy Cross Church, South Portland; St. Bartholomew Church, Cape Elizabeth) to act.

“40 Cans for Lent” is an initiative organized by the Knights of Columbus Councils #8144 and #11747 that asks parishioners and community members to donate canned goods and packaged food during the 40 days of Lent, spanning from Ash Wednesday to Holy Thursday. Those wishing to participate simply bring food to large collection barrels posted in the narthex (lobby) of each church. Over the last three years, despite pandemic roadblocks and protocols, the parish donated nearly 13,000 pounds of food.

All the proceeds from the “40 Cans for Lent” collection in Scarborough, South Portland, and Cape Elizabeth are donated to the South Portland Food Cupboard, which was started in 1997. The pantry and its dedicated volunteers operate out of a warehouse on Thadeus Street, including students at Holy Cross School in South Portland who often assist the volunteers with organizing donations and stocking shelves. For more information on how you can help the food cupboard or for distribution schedules, visit www.southportlandfoodcupboard.org or call (207) 874-0379.





“40 Cans for Lent” originated in 2011 in Helotes, Texas. Dennis Chaput, a financial secretary for a local Knights council there, says the idea of a simple, straightforward one-can-per-day donation, inspired by Christ’s 40 days of fasting in the desert, came to him in the middle of the night in September of 2010. The program has now spread to councils and parishes across the country.

For more information about “40 Cans for Lent” at St. John Paul II Parish, call the parish office at 207-883-0334.