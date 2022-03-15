The Worthington Scholarship Foundation is offering $7 million in scholarships to eligible Class of 2022 graduates from 59 high schools in Franklin, Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Penobscot Piscataquis, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo and Washington counties who plan to attend Worthington eligible colleges or community colleges in Maine, with each award being up to $16,500. Our goal is to award scholarships to every eligible student in each partner high school.

The Foundation also provides mentoring and student support services to Worthington Scholars throughout their college attendance and works with each partner college to help students attain their education goals.

The Foundation has a unique partnership with First National Bank, Machias Savings Bank, and Bangor Savings Bank who provide additional student support, and represent the Foundation at our partner high schools, colleges, and the community.

For more information and online application contact www.worthingtonscholars.org.



