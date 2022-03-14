Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Our family members’ blood tests came back showing levels of PFAS 200 times that of the average American. Should they be concerned? Johanna Davis and Adam Nordell, owners and operators of Songbird Farm discovered their water, soil, produce and their blood tested high in PFAS chemicals.

Biosolids (sludge from municipal and industrial waste) were spread on their land about 20 years before they purchased the farm. Tests for their well water came back at 400 times the state recommended limit. Tomatoes and spinach are their most profitable crop and they are contaminated. Their goal as farmers is to produce food that is beneficial to eat. How can they sell food if it is contaminated?

The state promoted and licensed the spreading of sludge for years. Now the state needs to help or these farms will go out of business. The state installed a water system to remove PFAS from the water. That was much appreciated but there is still PFAS in their soil and bodies. They are not the only farm affected.





There is a hearing Tuesday at 9 a.m. for a bill, LD 2013, that would provide assistance by establishing a fund and associated advisory committee for farms and farmers who have PFAS contamination. People should contact their state legislators and urge them to support LD 2013. The Environmental Protection Agency lists cancer, thyroid and kidney disease among others — especially affecting children — as potential health effects from PFAS. Their 3-year-old lives and breathes the farm and his future is at risk.

Jill and Zachary Davis

Damariscotta