A 30-year veteran of the Maine State Police will be joining the Office of Safety and Security as the assistant director of safety and security at Bowdoin College.

As second-in-command, Lt. Col. William Hardwood will begin his new position on March 28, ac cording to the Bowdoin Orient. Harwood will replace former Assistant Director of Safety and Security Tim Hanson, who left the college in January for a full-time officer role at the Brunswick Police Department.

“[Harwood] is well-known as a person of great integrity and a really strong leader,” said Randy Nichols, executive director of safety and security. “Most importantly, [he] is the perfect fit for Bowdoin. He’s somebody that really fits our values and what we stand for here as an organization. He’s well-known for fairness, honesty and integrity.”





Hardwood’s experience over the years as well as his reputation is what lined him up as the perfect candidate for the new position.

Hardwood worked with the college decades ago as a forensic chemist in the state laboratory, according to the paper.

“The very first thing I’m going to try to do [at Bowdoin] is build relationships with everybody,” Harwood said.