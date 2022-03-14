SCARBOROUGH — “Aging Friendly,” a presentation by Don Harden, a founding member of the Maine Council on Aging, will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church on 150 Black Point Road in Scarborough on Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to noon. All are welcome at the free event, which will also be livestreamed at www.jp2me.org.

What are some of the blessings of aging? How can we live healthy, secure lives as we age? What is an age-responsive parish? What steps are you taking now to age well? Those are just some of the topics that will be explored at the event. Whether you are a caregiver, a child of aging parents, or a senior, the gathering will offer the opportunity to learn. The presentation will help participants prepare for the obstacles that can come with aging so that they can take advantage of the opportunities.

“There are so many messages that aging is bad, but in reality, there are a lot of blessings, too,” said Harden. “What can we do to support people so they can age in place within a parish?”





There is no cost to attend, and coffee and donuts will be provided. The event is being sponsored by two committees at St. John Paul II Parish: Seniors Supporting Seniors and the Social Justice and Peace Commission. Seniors Supporting Seniors events are hosted by the parish to offer information from experts and professionals about a variety of issues affecting seniors. The Social Justice and Peace Commission organizes and supports opportunities for all parishioners and community members to involve themselves in helping people in need.

For more information about the presentation on March 26, contact St. John Paul II Parish at 207-883-0334.