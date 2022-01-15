HAMPDEN – Lisa Warren has earned the designation of Transportation Risk & Insurance Professional from the International Risk Management Institute.

The TRIP designation consists of five courses that cover all aspects of transportation risk including exposures for motor carrier regulations, cargo, workers’ compensation, and general liability. The courses covered the needs of transportation businesses carrying cargo by land, water, rail, and air.

Warren has been in the insurance industry since 1986 and started with FA Peabody Insurance in September 2019. She has a great deal of experience with trucking insurance and has broad knowledge of what coverages her customers need. “The TRIP designation has given me the expertise to assist our transportation clients and a deeper insight into the exposures that these clients face,” she says.





Ken White, WCP, vice president of sales and branch manager for the Hampden office of F.A. Peabody Insurance, says, “Lisa is a great asset to our agency and the clients she serves. She has a broad knowledge of insurance from the time she has spent as an agent, a claims adjuster, and an underwriter. Even with the experience she has, Lisa continues to deepen her knowledge of insurance through education and self-study, and we are proud of efforts in obtaining her TRIP designation.”

Warren lives in Atkinson with her husband Dennis and son Hayden. She enjoys spending time at camp with the family, fishing, hunting, snow sledding, and four wheeling.

Warren can be reached in the Hampden office of F.A. Peabody Insurance at 207-862-8184 or lisa.warren@fapeabody.com.