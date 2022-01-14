COVID-19 cases at the University of Maine have resulted in six of the eight winter sports teams postponing various competitions.

Only the men’s hockey and basketball teams will be playing this weekend.

The women’s basketball and hockey teams, the men’s and women’s swimming and diving team and the men’s and women’s indoor track teams were all scheduled to be in action this weekend but COVID-19 protocols within their programs have forced postponements or cancellations.





The UMaine women’s basketball team was scheduled to travel to Binghamton for a Sunday afternoon contest. A rescheduled date will be announced at a later time.

The UMaine women are next scheduled to play on Wednesday when the Black Bears host UMass Lowell at 7 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The UMaine women’s hockey team was slated to play a two-game series at Boston University and that series will be rescheduled for a later date.

The Black Bear women will next play at the Alfond Arena when they entertain Merrimack College next Friday night at 6 p.m. and on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The men’s and women’s track teams were going to compete at the Sorlien Memorial Invitational track meet on Saturday at the University of Rhode Island.

They will next compete at Bates College in Lewiston on Jan. 21.

The swim teams were scheduled to square off against Bowdoin College in Brunswick on Saturday.

According to University of Maine officials, they intend to try to reschedule the meet.

The swim teams will compete again on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 when they host the University of New Hampshire and Providence College, respectively.

The University of Maine men’s hockey team is playing a two-game series at UMass Lowell on Friday and Saturday nights while the men’s basketball team is entertaining Binghamton on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center.

The UMaine hockey team’s COVID-19 issues forced them to cancel two games at Penn State on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

The UMaine men’s basketball team hasn’t had to postpone any games due to its own COVID-19 cases, but did have games against Hartford and New Hampshire postponed due to COVID-19 protocols at those two schools.