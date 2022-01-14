The Penobscot Veterinary Service in Bangor will be closed until Friday, Jan. 21, due to staff shortages caused by a number of employees testing positive for COVID-19.

More than half of the staff at the facility have either tested positive for the coronavirus, or were exposed to someone who had tested positive as of Friday.

A limited number of staff will remain on site until 5 p.m. during regular business hours to be available to reschedule appointments and fill prescriptions as needed, as well as provide resources to pet owners about other locations that will be able to provide acute emergency care.





Anyone calling the office will hear a pre-recorded message announcing that the facility is closed for a staff meeting and that personnel will be available after 4 p.m. to assist — however, callers will be able to “press 1,” to be connected to a staff member in the event of an emergency.