Eight children were sent to the hospital Friday morning after a truck slammed into the back of their school bus in Newburgh.

The bus was carrying 18 children on their way to school in Regional School Unit 22 just before 7 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck with two people inside, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The bus was on Western Avenue near the intersection with Chapman Road. The bus had started its warning lights, indicating that it was stopping, but the truck failed to stop, the sheriff’s office said.

The eight children taken to the hospital had various complaints of pain. The passenger in the truck was also taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash and promised that a “thorough review of traffic violations will be determined.”