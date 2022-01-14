PORTLAND — The Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute has promoted Alison Bromski to associate director of community & communications.

The Institute serves 545 Olympia’s Leaders — program participants, 218 Olympia’s Leaders Advisors — business and community leaders acting as their mentors, and 37 School Contacts as they navigate the “My Values” (10th grade), “My Voice” (11th grade), and “My Vision” (12th grade) program raising the confidence and aspirations of high school girls across Maine.

Bromski has worked with the Institute since 2016 as a consultant, community engagement specialist, community & communications manager, and now as associate director of community & communications. She primarily manages the student experience, a portfolio of online classes, and media and communications for the business.





Executive Director Christina McAnuff shared, “Alison is the architect of the experience Olympia’s Leaders have with the program and has been with the Institute throughout its incredible growth from 49 to 545 participants. This promotion not only recognizes her many contributions, but also her role in deepening the Institute’s connections with all Olympia’s Leaders as we help them realize their visions.”

Bromski

Bromski has more than a decade of experience working with teenagers through roles in program enrollment and administration, and communication, between her time at the Institute and prior roles at CIEE: the Council on International Educational Exchange.

Outside of the Institute, Bromski serves as secretary and governance chair for the Portland Ballet Board of Directors; sustaining member of the Junior League of Portland; and cheerleading coach at the University of New England. She recently earned a Certificate in Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion in the Workplace from the University of South Florida’s Muma College of Business and was named one of 20 People to Watch by Best Ever You, an Emerging Icon by Anania Media, and Young Professional of the Year by PROPEL.

Bromski added, “Building the framework for Senator Snowe’s vision of instilling confidence in Maine’s next wave of women leaders has been the greatest honor of my life. It an absolute pleasure to learn from Senator, share her life lessons, and help women and girls across our state do the same.”