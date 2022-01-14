PORTLAND – AARP Maine announced that the Association has selected Greene resident Carl Bucciantini to serve as its new volunteer state president. This key volunteer role is part of a venerable tradition that spans every one of AARP’s 53 state offices nationwide. In Maine, Bucciantini will serve as a leader and spokesperson for the hundreds of volunteers and more than 200,000 AARP members who reside here.

“This is an exciting and influential role,” said Noël Bonam, AARP Maine state director. “Carl Bucciantini is a person of energy and commitment who is passionate about Maine and the well-being of the people who live in our state. We are excited to work with Carl in this capacity as we forge dynamic social change for Mainers 50-plus and their families.”

For the last five years, Bucciantini has been an active AARP Maine volunteer, spearheading many initiatives and events to support his community. Along with his wife Joyce, he has hosted legislative roundtables with area legislators and local AARP members to discuss current legislation and policy. Through a Lewiston-Auburn Coffee “Klatsch,” Bucciantini brought community members together to connect, learn and have fun with their neighbors. He also hosts a virtual On-Tap happy hour program that brings community members together safely in response to the pandemic.





Bucciantini

Bucciantini is currently an active member of the AARP Maine Volunteer Executive Council and an integral member of the AARP Maine Tuesdays at the State House volunteer corps. The group works with AARP Maine staff members to review legislation, engage state legislators, draft testimony, and monitor Legislative Committee meetings. Bucciantini is no less active on federal issues having organized multiple meetings with Maine’s Congressional delegates on issues of concern to Mainers 50-plus.

AARP Maine’s volunteer state president works in collaboration with the state director to further the Association’s vision, mission, and strategic priorities in many areas including retirement security, health care, long-term care, and age-friendly community initiatives.

Bucciantini brings a diverse background to his new role particularly in the field of education and volunteerism. He taught grades 3-4 in SAD 46, covering the towns of Dexter, Garland, and Exeter for 10 years. He also served as an elementary and middle school counselor in the Auburn School Department for 21 years.

Bucciantini and his wife Joyce were recently announced as the winners of the 2021 AARP Maine Andrus Award named in honor of AARP’s founder Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus. The Andrus Award celebrates and honors those who make a difference in the lives of others, and it is the most prestigious and visible award AARP presents each year.

When asked what he hopes to accomplish Bucciantini said, “Much of the success that AARP Maine has achieved is as a direct result of the efforts of its tireless cadre of volunteers. One of my goals is to help expand the volunteer pool by helping to foster an understanding that AARP is so much more than the mailings that we all receive; AARP is a powerful advocacy group for the entire age 50-plus community.”

Bucciantini says he is honored to have been selected as the next volunteer state president as AARP Maine continues its work to address the issues that matter to those 50 and older. “I am honored and humbled at being asked to take on this role. I’m also aware of this enormous responsibility! I look forward to working closely with AARP Maine staff and friends that I have made within the AARP family, and to making new friends throughout this journey.”

Bucciantini will serve for a two-year term.To learn more about AARP and our work in Maine, visit www.aarp.org/me and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @aarpmaine.