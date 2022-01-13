University of Maine women’s basketball coach Amy Vachon can’t figure it out.

In her team’s last four games at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, three of which were losses, her team has been outscored a combined 64-25 in the first quarter.

Her team is shooting a dismal 18.4 percent from the floor (9-for-49) and an even-worse 12.2 percent (5-for-41) over the past three contests. They have missed all 16 of their 3-point attempts.





The result is the Black Bears are always chasing the game, always trying to rally because they have dug themselves an early hole.

They surrendered the game’s first 14 points and never recovered in the 63-44 loss to Stony Brook last Sunday.

“I don’t know [what the problem is]. We’ve talked about it. We know it’s an issue,” said Vachon, a three-time America East Coach of the Year who is in her fifth season as the head coach. “We’ve been trying different things. We just have to make a change.”

UMaine, 5-9 overall and 2-2 in league play, will try to get off to a good start against arch-rival New Hampshire Thursday night at 7 at the Cross Center.

UNH is 3-10 overall, 0-2 in the conference, and has lost its last eight games. UMaine has won 11 of the last 12 meetings and the last five at home.

Vachon is still trying to define the identity of her inexperienced team.

“We have to figure out what works for us. Are we a pressing team? Can we run in transition? Where do we score the best? Who needs to be playing more? Who needs to be playing less? Every game is an opportunity to learn and get better,” Vachon said.

Vachon said New Hampshire is not a team to be taken lightly.

“They always play hard and they all rebound. All five crash the offensive boards and that has been an issue for us,” Vachon said. “They throw a lot of defenses at you.”