The Maine Department of Transportation’s Region 4 office in Bangor is closed on Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The MaineDOT was informed of the positive result Thursday morning and is working to identify close contacts of the employee, who was last in the office on Tuesday, officials said.

No members of the public have been identified as close contacts.





The department is working to clean and sanitize the office per U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The building is expected to reopen on Friday.