A man accused of attempted murder for a stabbing a woman at the Mars Hill IGA was indicted by an Aroostook County grand jury on Wednesday, NewsCenter Maine reported.

Ramadan Muhammad, 45, of Blaine was arrested and charged with aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon on Oct. 20, 2021 after a he attacked a woman at the grocery store.

Police said at the time that the attack on the woman was random. Court documents do not indicate possible motives for the attack.





Muhammad fleed from the scene on foot, and officials later located him at a Blaine residence.

A woman who identified herself as Muhammad’s mother met police at the Robinson Road residence and was escorted to safety, according to court documents.

Police called for Muhammad over the bullhorn from outside the house, and he was arrested without incident.

The woman who was involved in the stabbing was taken to a local hospital, and was in stable condition following the attack.