Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to high 30s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for light snow across much of the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 1,377 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 1,623.

The number of Mainers hospitalized with the coronavirus rose to 413 on Wednesday, topping the previous record of 403 set on Monday.





As omicron continues to spread, the Maine Department of Education announced that schools with mandatory masking policies will no longer be required to conduct contact tracing, as it is nearly impossible to keep pace with the the virus’ spread. The newest variant is believed to spread faster, and be contagious sooner, than earlier iterations of the coronavirus.

Maine’s hospitals are already being pushed to the brink, seeing a staffing shortage and a significant number of health care workers out due to COVID.

It took novel legal maneuvering from the Cormans’ attorney to smooth things out between the long-dead church founders and very-much-alive money lenders.

Though harvesting natural ice was replaced by mechanized ice production in the 1940s, ice was a main export for the Bangor region for nearly a century.

Any lag in getting the more recently proposed questions could blunt momentum for two referendum campaigns after Maine voters rejected the $1 billion Central Maine Power Co. corridor.

The victims represent 16 percent of the 44 people in Maine whose deaths are being investigated or prosecuted by state officials as homicides.

The Alzheimer’s Association said that the Medicare decision creates further health inequities and asks patients to participate in a clinical trial on a drug that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration already approved.

John Conti served on the Bangor City Council from 1963 to 1966, including one year as chair, during a pivotal time in the city’s history.

Suddenly, a hiker saw snow falling to the ground off a nearby tree. Seconds later, the hiker was up close and personal with a moose.

There’s no need to approach a bird too closely. That’s what the binoculars are for.

