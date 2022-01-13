ORONO – Portland Mayor Kate Snyder will be the keynote speaker at the virtual MaineMBA Alumni Awards ceremony, which will be released as an event video at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Other speakers participating in the inaugural event will be Dannel Malloy, chancellor of the University of Maine System; Joan Ferrini-Mundy, president of the University of Maine and the University of Maine at Machias; John Volin, UMaine executive vice president of Academic Affairs and Provost; and Greg Powell, chairman of the Harold Alfond Foundation, and CEO and president of Dexter Enterprises.

During the event, the Graduate School of Business will honor four alumni with awards.





The Dean’s Award to a recent MaineMBA graduate recognizes academic and co-curricular record, impact and contributions to the classroom environment. This year’s award will be presented by Jeannine Diddle Uzzi, provost and executive vice president for academic and student affairs at USM.

The U40 Alumni Award honors a graduate of the University of Maine System MBA from either UMaine or USM who is under the age of 40. The award, which recognizes the contributions of alums to their field, will be presented by Jenny Kordick, executive director of Maine Outdoor Brands.

The Distinguished Alumni Award is given to graduates of the University of Maine MBA (Class of 1965–2021) who have made significant contributions of leadership or innovation to their field, community or firm. This year’s award will be presented by Dianne Watters, senior product marketing manager at Tyler Technologies and chair of the Maine Business School Advisory Board.

The Outstanding Accounting Award is given to any graduate of the University of Maine System MBA accounting or master of accounting programs. The award honors individuals who have displayed leadership and generosity in their field, community or firm. This award will be presented by Patricia Brigham, executive director of the Maine Society of Certified Professional Accountants.

Please click here to RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScYGhqGMy_yl254teZGngOlh5yQ-nkmUs1BMEUNI_7s4sVUiA/viewform and receive a link to the event.