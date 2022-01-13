There is so much to learn about the woods in your own backyard. Whether you have a few acres in the suburbs or a few hundred out in the country, it can be rewarding to get out and explore your own land. In this multi-week class, we will meet on Monday nights 6 to 7:30 p.m. starting on Jan. 31 to dig into topics ranging from maple syrup production and wildlife management to climate change and carbon. This program is intended to expand upon the Maine Forest Service publication, “The Woods in Your Backyard.”

District foresters Allyssa Gregory and Julie Davenport will be hosting the class, but we will be joined by many professionals from the natural resources community for guest presentations. Email them at allyssa.gregory@maine.gov or julie.davenport@maine.gov to register.